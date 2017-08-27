J-P: Widespread high clouds tomorrow

We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Limited sunshine is expected this week. Rain chances will climb slightly on Tuesday afternoon with partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. There is a better chance of rain and storms coming up on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Next weekend's forecast looks a bit cloudy with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

