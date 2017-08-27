Tuscaloosa PD: Second person arrested in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting investigation

A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Brookhaven Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

Thirty-four-year-old Timothy Tryone Powell is now in custody and faces six counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police first arrested 25-year-old Jerry Lee Edwards, Jr. He faces charges of first-degree theft, and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

The shooting left a man with life-threatening injuries and also left several apartments and cars damaged.

Authorities are holding him in them Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Investigators say they recovered more than 50 shell casings in a shooting at Brookhaven Apartments in the 1300 block of James I. Harrison Parkway that happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

The victim, an unidentified 26-year-old man, was dropped off at DCH Hospital in a private vehicle, according to a news release from the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit. The shooting also damaged five unoccupied vehicles, five occupied apartments and one unoccupied unit.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim went to meet one of the shooting suspects about a debt.

The suspect and three other people began shooting at each other.

Investigators say they have identified several people who may have been involved in the incident and talked to several witnesses.

The shooting is still under investigation.

