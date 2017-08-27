J-P: Harvey will have little impact locally

Harvey continues to be a major weather story in Texas. The storm is causing devastating and historic flooding. Rainfall amounts have already exceeded over 20 inches in places in and around Houston. The storm is expected to produce up to 50 inches of rain by the middle of the week. Harvey's track literally parks the storm over East Texas. Locally, we will see little impact from the storm. We are seeing some high-level clouds over our area, but the rainfall chances will remain slim between now and Wednesday.

For this afternoon, we'll see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a high-level overcast. Rain chances will remain near zero. Expect temperatures tonight to dip into the upper 60s with cloudy skies.

We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Limited sunshine is expected this week. Rain chances will climb slightly on Tuesday afternoon with partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. There is a better chance for rain and storms coming up on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Next weekend's forecast looks a bit cloudy with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Make sure you keep the WBRC First Alert weather app close for updates on your forecast.

