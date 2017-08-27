Bama football player shot while standing outside Bar 17

Alabama football player Raekwon Davis was shot in the leg outside Bar 17 Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 20-year-old was standing outside the establishment when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been struck in the right leg. His injury is considered minor.

Authorities say the victim would not cooperate with them.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released the following statement:

“Our concern at this time is for Raekwon and his health. While this does not appear to be a serious medical situation, Raekwon is still being evaluated.”

