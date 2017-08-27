Getting ready to sell?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- According to a study by the national association of realtors, nearly half of prospective home buyers' first step in the process is to look for listings online. Photos in an online listing were important to 83 percent of buyers. CBS news reports that buyers will be skeptical of a listing without photos so don’t overlook them!

What’s the first step in prepping for photos?

Managing Partner Edward Storey, Esq. said, “Making sure your house is clean, neat. That it smells good, the things that you sometimes don’t worry about until someone comes in and says oh man I don’t like that carpet, there’s a stain over there.”

Go the extra mile when cleaning by removing knickknacks and small appliances from countertops, removing magnets from the fridge, hiding pet toys and food, and taking down personal family photos. It’s better if the next family can picture themselves living there. Also, let in natural light by opening blinds and curtains. Then lower your artwork on the walls; if pictures are placed too high, the ceiling looks very low. Choose pieces that are more horizontal than vertical to maximize the appearance of tall ceilings. And don’t forget about curb appeal. Rake leaves and remove any trash cans from view. Avoid having cars parked in the driveway or directly in front of your house when having pictures taken.

When you think your home is ready for pictures, bring in an honest friend to offer a fresh look. Sometimes the stains and scuffs become invisible when you have lived with them for a while.

