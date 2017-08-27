Fred: Harvey brings flooding rains to Texas

Houston's interstate highways and major streets are starting to flood as Tropical Storm Harvey stalls over Southeast Texas. Many of Houston's roads had spots of flooding Saturday night that were nearly impassable. The city's transportation authority counted more than 50 high water spots just a few hours into the storm passing through the area. National Weather Service meteorologists say between up to 6 inches of rain fell within three hours. In some sections of south and southwest Harris County, where Houston is located, more than 4 inches of rain had fallen in an hour. Officials are urging people to stay off of the roads. The National Weather Service has received multiple reports of water rescues in Harris County and nearby areas

An area of low pressure develops over the Florida Peninsula today and tomorrow leading to an easterly wind flow keeping Central Alabama dry for the early part of the work week. The low will track up the East Coast Tuesday into Wednesday. High pressure will build over the eastern Gulf of Mexico after the surface low moves north bringing more southerly winds to our area. Harvey continues to spin over the Texas Coast for much of the upcoming week, which combined with the high pressure in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, will pump tropical moisture into Central Alabama for the second half of the week. Rain chances increase for the end of the week because of the potential tropical moisture raising our moisture content but the long-range forecast still depends on the movements of Harvey which will affect our weather though the end of the week. Highs will remain at or near normal levels with overnight lows near 70 degrees as that could change the forecast for the end of the week.

