FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The chance that Harvey will impact AL remains low

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Harvey is still a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph and will continue to weaken and spin over southeast Texas through Thursday. There are a few outlier models that show it being steered towards Mexico or towards the Missouri River Valley in seven days but most of the data shows it lingering across Texas during that stretch of time. That’s why the threat for flooding is so high in southeast Texas and western Louisiana. The threat for tornadoes remains high too, to the east of the center of circulation which puts Houston in the line of fire. As of now, it doesn’t look like Alabama will see rain from the remnants of Harvey.

Keep up with the latest forecast track of Harvey through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. If the track drastically changes, we will be the first to alert you.

The rest of this weekend features mostly cloudy skies and low-end rain chances. A few showers or a storm can’t be ruled out especially west and southwest. Most areas will remain dry and a little muggy. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Early in the upcoming week rain chances will be in the slight category. Lows in the middle and upper 60s and highs in the middle and upper 80s.

During the late portion of the week and into Labor Day weekend I have rain chances up to 30 percent daily and similar temperatures.

