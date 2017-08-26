Mayor: Crews recover body of 14-year-old girl who fell into Ski Lake

Rescue crews recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl at who fell in Ski Lake, according to Lakeview's Mayor Paul Calhoun.

Investigators believe she fell from a pontoon boat around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Once the boat owner noticed the girl didn't come back up he immediately dove into the water but was unsuccessful.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is assisting Lakeview in the search.

