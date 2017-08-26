Police: Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham s - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Birmingham shootout

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shootout in Birmingham Saturday evening.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said it happened at an intersection in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue West.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

