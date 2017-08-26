Birmingham PD: Fight leads to shooting; 50-year-old man hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Birmingham PD: Fight leads to shooting; 50-year-old man hospitalized

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Birmingham.

Police say the shooting is the result of a fight.

Investigators say it is unknown where the man was shot.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly