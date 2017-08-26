Jill: The 5-day rainfall prediction is a scary one across southeast Texas

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Harvey is a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph and will continue to weaken and remain a tropical depression through Thursday. It is forecast to slowly drift south and then back to the north over the next 5 days but over a very small distance. This will result in devastating flooding across parts of Texas where some places receive 3-4 feet of rainfall. Some of the heavy rainfall will also impact south Louisiana. New Orleans looks to see close to 4” over the next 5 days and the threat of flooding looks isolated at this time. The chance for tropical rains from the remnants of Harvey making it to Alabama remains low at this time too. Texas and the Southern Plains will be dealing with the remnants for at least a week until another system steers it elsewhere.

The rest of this weekend features mostly cloudy skies and low-end rain chances. A few showers or a storm can’t be ruled out especially west and southwest. Most areas will remain dry and a little muggy. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Early in the upcoming week rain chances will be in the slight category. Lows in the middle and upper 60s and highs in the middle and upper 80s.

During the late portion of the week and into Labor Day weekend I have rain chances up to 30% daily and similar temperatures.

