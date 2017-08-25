Sheldon: Spain Park runs over Gadsden City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Sheldon: Spain Park runs over Gadsden City

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Spain Park beat Gadsden City the old-fashion way: running the football.

The Jags one-two punch of D'Arie Johnson and Jalen Henderson each rushed for more than 100 yards to claim a 31-19 victory over the Titans.

"With the heat the way it was, our offensive line had to take control," said Spain Park head coach Shawn Rainey. "That unit played a whale of a game. So proud of our guys,"

Up next for the Jags is Muscle Shoals, while Gadsden City will try and get its first win against Oxford.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly