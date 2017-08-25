Sheldon: Spain Park runs over Gadsden City

Spain Park beat Gadsden City the old-fashion way: running the football.
The Jags one-two punch of D'Arie Johnson and Jalen Henderson each rushed for more than 100 yards to claim a 31-19 victory over the Titans.
"With the heat the way it was, our offensive line had to take control," said Spain Park head coach Shawn Rainey. "That unit played a whale of a game. So proud of our guys,"
Up next for the Jags is Muscle Shoals, while Gadsden City will try and get its first win against Oxford.
