Sideline 2017: Week 0 Scores

Regular-Season Results

Class 1A

Addison 40, Elkmont 20

Appalachian 21, Southeastern 12

Cherokee 34, R.A. Hubbard 8

Decatur Heritage 28, Falkville 19

Georgiana 42, Loachapoka 6

Holy Spirit Catholic 51, Fruitdale 0

Houston County 27, Cottonwood 12

Lynn 47, Brilliant 6

Meek 35, Phillips 18

Notasulga 37, Reeltown 33

Waterloo 50, Alabama School/Deaf 18



Class 2A

Ariton 42, McKenzie 6

Francis Marion 34, Central-Hayneville 6

Geneva County 33, Houston Academy 18

Horseshoe Bend 34, B.B. Comer 10

Lanett 28, Valley 7

Mars Hill Bible 48, Vina 16

Phil Campbell 54, Tharptown 6

RC Hatch 52, A.L. Johnson 0

Sulligent 55, Marion County 16

Thorsby 32, Prattville Christian 7

Vincent 14, Pleasant Valley 13



Class 3A

Clements 14, Danville 6

Colbert Heights 14, Red Bay 6

Cottage Hill Christian 14, Satsuma 13

Flomaton 36, Jay, FL 7

Glencoe 40, West End 13

Hanceville 36, Cold Springs 20

Holly Pond 28, Coosa Christian 6

J.B. Pennington 50, Brindlee Mountain 14

Mobile Christian 43, Lighthouse, FL 14

Montgomery Academy 42, Elmore County 14

North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, GA 27

Plainview 31, Sardis 30

T.R. Miller 41, Washington County 0

Weaver 32, Hayden 24

West Morgan 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Class 4A

Central-Florence 34, Lexington 18

Childersburg 20, Shelby County 14

Dadeville 28, LaFayette 14

Dale County 60, Headland 28

Deshler 31, Haleyville 12

Dora 29, Corner 6

Fayette County 18, Gordo 14

Good Hope 28, Susan Moore 14

Leeds 38, Lincoln 27

McCallie, TN 44, Madison Academy 7

Monroe County 30, JF Shields 14

North Jackson 21, Walter Wellborn 20

Northside 17, American Christian 14

Rogers 56, Loretto, TN 14

Tallassee 21, Russell County 14

Thomasville 29, Demopolis 18

West Blocton 46, Brookwood 41

Westminster Christian 48, New Hope 0

White Plains 28, Woodland 3

Wilson 27, Sheffield 0

Winfield 14, Sipsey Valley 13



Class 5A

B.T. Washington 32, Marbury 20

Curry 25, Berry 0

East Limestone 24, Fairview 14

Etowah 17, Southside-Gadsden 3

Eufaula 42, Early County, GA 20

Mortimer Jordan 38, Cordova 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Fairhope 21

Sylacauga 42, Chilton County 26

West Point 23, Hamilton 13

Williamson 19, LeFlore 6



Class 6A

Austin 47, Jasper 7

Baldwin County 22, Northview 11

Blount 27, Vigor 6

Brewer 24, Randolph 18

Carver-Birmingham 48, Sumter Central 6

Clay-Chalkville 31, Florence 27

Daphne 3, Davidson 0

Hartselle 31, Cullman 25

Homewood 29, Pelham 22

Hueytown 30, Center Point 8

Minor 48, Greensboro 12

Jackson-Olin 35, Woodlawn 8

Opelika 51, Smiths Station 0

Oxford 21, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0

Pinson Valley 47, McAdory 13

Shades Valley 56, Andalusia 42

Sidney Lanier 28, Lee-Montgomery 13



Class 7A

Auburn 27, Carver-Montgomery 0

Central-Phenix City 33, Bob Jones 7

Enterprise 24, Dothan 17

Grayson, GA 35, Hoover 26

Grissom 35, Arab 12

McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Spanish Fort 20

Mountain Brook 56, Gulf Shores 24

Spain Park 31, Gadsden City 19

Theodore 32, Northridge 13

Tuscaloosa County 27, Paul Bryant 24





Preseason Jamboree Results

Class 1A

Isabella 41, Billingsley 0

Spring Garden 7, Westbrook Christian 7 (tie)

Class 2A

Abbeville 28, Randolph-Clay, GA 18

Sand Rock 7, Gaylesville 0

Westbrook Christian 20, Cedar Bluff 0

Class 3A

Ider 6, Spring Garden 0

Class 4A

Handley 7, Sand Rock 0

Class 7A

James Clemens 27, Decatur 7

