Sideline 2017: Week 0 Scores

Here are the scores from some of the games taking place during the first week of the high school football season.
We will continue to update scores as they come in.
Regular-Season Results
Class 1A
Addison 40, Elkmont 20
Appalachian 21, Southeastern 12
Cherokee 34, R.A. Hubbard 8
Decatur Heritage 28, Falkville 19
Georgiana 42, Loachapoka 6
Holy Spirit Catholic 51, Fruitdale 0
Houston County 27, Cottonwood 12
Lynn 47, Brilliant 6
Meek 35, Phillips 18
Notasulga 37, Reeltown 33
Waterloo 50, Alabama School/Deaf 18
Class 2A
Ariton 42, McKenzie 6
Francis Marion 34, Central-Hayneville 6
Geneva County 33, Houston Academy 18
Horseshoe Bend 34, B.B. Comer 10
Lanett 28, Valley 7
Mars Hill Bible 48, Vina 16
Phil Campbell 54, Tharptown 6
RC Hatch 52, A.L. Johnson 0
Sulligent 55, Marion County 16
Thorsby 32, Prattville Christian 7
Vincent 14, Pleasant Valley 13
Class 3A
Clements 14, Danville 6
Colbert Heights 14, Red Bay 6
Cottage Hill Christian 14, Satsuma 13
Flomaton 36, Jay, FL 7
Glencoe 40, West End 13
Hanceville 36, Cold Springs 20
Holly Pond 28, Coosa Christian 6
J.B. Pennington 50, Brindlee Mountain 14
Mobile Christian 43, Lighthouse, FL 14
Montgomery Academy 42, Elmore County 14
North Sand Mountain 28, Dade County, GA 27
Plainview 31, Sardis 30
T.R. Miller 41, Washington County 0
Weaver 32, Hayden 24
West Morgan 56, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Class 4A
Central-Florence 34, Lexington 18
Childersburg 20, Shelby County 14
Dadeville 28, LaFayette 14
Dale County 60, Headland 28
Deshler 31, Haleyville 12
Dora 29, Corner 6
Fayette County 18, Gordo 14
Good Hope 28, Susan Moore 14
Leeds 38, Lincoln 27
McCallie, TN 44, Madison Academy 7
Monroe County 30, JF Shields 14
North Jackson 21, Walter Wellborn 20
Northside 17, American Christian 14
Rogers 56, Loretto, TN 14
Tallassee 21, Russell County 14
Thomasville 29, Demopolis 18
West Blocton 46, Brookwood 41
Westminster Christian 48, New Hope 0
White Plains 28, Woodland 3
Wilson 27, Sheffield 0
Winfield 14, Sipsey Valley 13
Class 5A
B.T. Washington 32, Marbury 20
Curry 25, Berry 0
East Limestone 24, Fairview 14
Etowah 17, Southside-Gadsden 3
Eufaula 42, Early County, GA 20
Mortimer Jordan 38, Cordova 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Fairhope 21
Sylacauga 42, Chilton County 26
West Point 23, Hamilton 13
Williamson 19, LeFlore 6
Class 6A
Austin 47, Jasper 7
Baldwin County 22, Northview 11
Blount 27, Vigor 6
Brewer 24, Randolph 18
Carver-Birmingham 48, Sumter Central 6
Clay-Chalkville 31, Florence 27
Daphne 3, Davidson 0
Hartselle 31, Cullman 25
Homewood 29, Pelham 22
Hueytown 30, Center Point 8
Minor 48, Greensboro 12
Jackson-Olin 35, Woodlawn 8
Opelika 51, Smiths Station 0
Oxford 21, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0
Pinson Valley 47, McAdory 13
Shades Valley 56, Andalusia 42
Sidney Lanier 28, Lee-Montgomery 13
Class 7A
Auburn 27, Carver-Montgomery 0
Central-Phenix City 33, Bob Jones 7
Enterprise 24, Dothan 17
Grayson, GA 35, Hoover 26
Grissom 35, Arab 12
McGill-Toolen Catholic 27, Spanish Fort 20
Mountain Brook 56, Gulf Shores 24
Spain Park 31, Gadsden City 19
Theodore 32, Northridge 13
Tuscaloosa County 27, Paul Bryant 24
Preseason Jamboree Results
Class 1A
Isabella 41, Billingsley 0
Spring Garden 7, Westbrook Christian 7 (tie)
Class 2A
Abbeville 28, Randolph-Clay, GA 18
Sand Rock 7, Gaylesville 0
Westbrook Christian 20, Cedar Bluff 0
Class 3A
Ider 6, Spring Garden 0
Class 4A
Handley 7, Sand Rock 0
Class 7A
James Clemens 27, Decatur 7
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.