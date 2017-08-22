McAdory is ready for another run on the gridiron

David Powell has been the head coach at McAdory High School for more than two decades.

One thing he knows about his team is that they will be fast and tough. That is just how the Yellowjackets play the game - hard-nosed. Despite being very

young, they are playing with the effort that coach Powell is expecting. He’s still not sure what to expect for the outcome of this season, though.

“The unknown is a very scary thing, but I expect us to come out and play with intensity each and every Friday,” said Powell. “Some of those games we’ll win, some we might lose, but it won’t be because of effort.”

The Yellowjackets finished out last season 8-5 and reached the second round of the class 6A playoffs.

In 2017, who knows what to expect from the Jackets, but we’ll find out soon enough when McAdory opens the season on August 25 at home against Pinson Valley.

