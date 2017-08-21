Spain Park is ready for the 2017 football season

The Spain Park Jaguars have a new look in 2017, and hopefully a short memory when it comes to the past out on the gridiron.

The Jags finished the 2016 season 8-3, very respectable, but the finish was tough to live with this off season, losing in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

So as the school gets ready to open the $1.4 stadium on Friday, August 25, the Jags also hope to put the past behind them and start anew.

“We have worked extremely hard these last nine months to get the bad taste out of our mouth from last season,” said Spain Park Head Coach Shawn Rainey. “When things don’t go your way, you have to look in the mirror and ask, 'How do I get better?' We did that and I believe we are better prepared for this upcoming season.”

For the Jags, it all begins on offense at quarterback with Braxton Barker, son of former University of Alabama QB Jay Barker, leading the way. He’ll receive a lot of help with running back D’Arie Johnson in the backfield. On defense Spain Park is led by Cedric Tooson. The Jags open the season at home against Gadsden City at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.