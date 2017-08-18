Deputies: Attempted sexual extortion suspect shot in Etowah Coun - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Deputies: Attempted sexual extortion suspect shot in Etowah County

Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man who is facing an attempted sexual extortion charge was shot in Etowah County Friday night.

Deputies identified him as 23-year-old Dustin Lee Gibbs, of Attalla. They received a report at 7 p.m. that a man with a gunshot wound was walking near Hwy. 431.

Gibbs had been arrested Thursday but was released from the Etowah County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Gibbs was airlifted to Birmingham for treatment. Investigators did not know his condition.

