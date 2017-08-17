NBA superstar James Harden surprises students at Parker High School

Take a look at this scene from Parker High School today.

NBA superstar James Harden surprised all the students as part of announcement by the city of Birmingham that an NBA preseason game will be held in Birmingham in 2018.

It’ll be the first time the city has hosted an NBA game in over a decade.

No announcement yet on a date, location, or an opponent for the Rockets.

