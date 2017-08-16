Aidan, born April 2009, is a very intelligent little boy. He makes A’s and B’s in school and he has been tested in the “superior range of intelligence”. Aidan is an energetic, outgoing child, who enjoys playing inside and outside. He enjoys playing all sports and excels in them. He enjoys playing extracurricular activities such as baseball. Aidan thrives for attention and affection from others. He needs to be monitored with his siblings to ensure he isn’t rough and inappropriate with them. Aidan needs assistance with staying on task and focused. He also is in need of activities that will assist with his energy. Aidan is in need of a family who will maintain his therapy and provide him and his siblings with support. Aidan will need to be monitored around other children to ensure he is appropriate with them as well.

Austin, aka “Bubby”, born December 2013, has a twin sister. He is a very active child, who enjoys playing inside or outside. He enjoys playing with trucks and cars. He also enjoys playing on riding toys. He is very talkative, though the closer bond you have; the easier it is to understand him. He and his twin sister get along well; however they do have disagreements over toys. Austin is potty trained; however needs to be reminded. He is in need of a family that will make sure he attends speech therapy and any other needs that arise.

Aubrie, born December 2013, is a very active little girl, who enjoys playing inside or outside. She is very talkative, though the closer bond you have; the easier it is to understand her. Aubrie is a “girly-girl”, but also enjoys playing with her brothers. She enjoys dressing up in princess dresses and jewelry. She and her twin brother get along well; however they do have disagreements over toys. Aubrie is potty trained; however needs to be reminded. She also would need to be able to maintain appointments for her speech and physical therapy.

Aidan, Austin & Aubrie deserve a “forever family” that will be committed to them and love them unconditionally. They also need to be placed in a home with no other children.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

