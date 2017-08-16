WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast UAB vs. Coastal Carolina football game

The UAB Department of Athletics and Raycom Sports have announced that the Blazers’ football game vs. Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Legion Field will be a regionally syndicated broadcast with kickoff set for 12 p.m.

The game will be produced by Tupelo Raycom and televised locally in Birmingham, AL on Raycom Media owned WBRC FOX6 News and in Myrtle Beach, SC on WMBF News.

“We appreciate Raycom Sports and WBRC FOX6 News for the opportunity to broadcast what will be a very competitive game. Providing our fans and the city of Birmingham the ability to watch the Blazers as we make our return to the football field has been a goal of ours, and we are thankful to Raycom and WBRC FOX6 for assisting us in our efforts to reach our fan base locally and to promote our brand,” said Mark Ingram, UAB Athletic Director.

The Blazers are 9-9 all-time against teams currently in the Sun Belt, and the game on Sept. 16 marks the first time UAB and Coastal Carolina will meet on the Gridiron. The Blazers make a return trip to Myrtle Beach next season, Sept. 8, 2018.

Coastal Carolina is making the jump to FBS this season and will participate as members of the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers were 10-2 overall last year with their only two losses coming to Jacksonville State (27-26) and Charleston Southern (59-58).

“WBRC FOX6 News is thrilled to partner with our sister station WMBF News, Raycom Sports and Tupelo Raycom to produce and broadcast UAB football to our audiences in Central Alabama,” said Collin R. Gaston, VP and General Manager of WBRC FOX6 News. “We are excited to celebrate and showcase the return of UAB football with this and future broadcasts.”

UAB is now less than 30 days away from kickoff on Sept 2. vs. Alabama A&M at Legion Field. Season and single game tickets are on sale. Click here to purchase tickets.

