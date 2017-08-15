A look inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Alabama will kickoff the season on September 2 in Atlanta inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The media was invited to tour the new $1.5 billion stadium on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features:

Free wifi with 1,800 wireless access points

360-degree halo video board (that’s 1,100 linear feet - longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall)

Signature retractable roof

4,000 solar panels

Revolutionary fan-first pricing on food and beverage

1,264 beer taps vs. 30 in the Georgia Dome

Premium food options on every level

Alabama vs. Florida State will kickoff Saturday, September 2 at 7pm CT.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.