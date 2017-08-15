A look inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Alabama will kickoff the season on September 2 in Atlanta inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The media was invited to tour the new $1.5 billion stadium on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium features:
Free wifi with 1,800 wireless access points
360-degree halo video board (that’s 1,100 linear feet - longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall)
Signature retractable roof
4,000 solar panels
Revolutionary fan-first pricing on food and beverage
1,264 beer taps vs. 30 in the Georgia Dome
Premium food options on every level
Alabama vs. Florida State will kickoff Saturday, September 2 at 7pm CT.
