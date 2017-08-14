Paul Bryant wants to follow hoops on the gridiron

Football is king in the state of Alabama, but every once in a while basketball can serve a purpose to help a team out on the gridiron. At Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale, such a scenario exists.

Last February, the Stampede’s basketball team won the school’s first ever team state championship in class 6A. A handful of football players were on the roster and that experience has taught the football players anything and everything can happen in sports.

“The guys watched and cheered on the basketball team,” said Paul Bryant head football coach Eldrick Hill. “They figure if it can happen on the basketball court, why not the football field. So, the basketball team’s success has definitely been a motivation for our football program.”

According to coach Hill, the Stampede have had an excellent preseason camp with emotions and expectations running high. Now the team just needs to get some wins under its belt and maybe follow in the footsteps established by the state 6A champions in basketball.

It won’t be easy, though. Paul Bryant opens the season with its first three games on the road including the opener against Tuscaloosa County.

