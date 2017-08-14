Trial begins for man accused of murdering roommate in 2014

A grand jury indicted Mose Franklin Hill for the death of his roommate in March 2015. On Monday, he finally went to trial in the case.

He faces murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Christopher Shamlee in August 2014.

Investigators say they were involved in a verbal disagreement that escalated to Hill firing at least three shots at Shamlee.

He shared a home with the victim in Tuscaloosa County's Hunter's Run subdivision.

They say Hill was also dating Shamlee's sister at the time and that could have played a part in the argument.

Jury selection started just after 2 p.m.

Hill has plead not guilty.

Opening statements could start as early as Tuesday.

