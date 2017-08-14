WBRC Women's Expo to be held August 18 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WBRC Women's Expo to be held August 18

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
WBRC FOX6 News Women's Expo WBRC FOX6 News Women's Expo
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Join us for the WBRC FOX6 News Women's Expo at the Riverchase Galleria on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission to the expo is free. There will be door prizes and giveaways, 30+ vendors, and a chance to meet and greet with some of your favorite WBRC on-air personalities.

Some of the vendors include the following:

  • Adamson Ford
  • Advanced Surgeons
  • Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center
  • Alabama Clean Air
  • American Family Care
  • Autumn Air
  • Birmingham Bulls
  • Birmingham Health
  • Brookwood Diagnostic
  • Camellia Imaging
  • Damsel in Defense
  • Evans Insurance
  • Lip Sense
  • Nubian Gods
  • Oasis Hot Tub
  • Parenting Assistance Line
  • Rebath
  • ReShape
  • Revive-Vitality
  • Safehouse
  • Shelby County Treatment Center
  • Skyline Village
  • Sleep Number
  • Truth About Breast Cancer Comedy Tour
  • Wayne’s Environmental Services

This event is being sponsored by Adamson Ford, Alabama Partners for Clean Air, Rebath, and Skyline Village.

To RSVP to the event on Facebook, click here

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly