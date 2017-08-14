Mistrial declared for man charged with killing B'ham mayor's nep - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Mistrial declared for man charged with killing B'ham mayor's nephew

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Daniel Jelks (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail) Daniel Jelks (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)
TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

A mistrial has been declared for a man charged with killing a teenager.

Daniel Lee Jelks, 25, was charged with intentional murder of 17-year-old Ralph Woodfin III, who is the nephew of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, in Tarrant.

Ralph Woodfin was found shot to death last August at a home on the corner of Waverly Street and Thomason Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene they found the teenager's body on the back porch of the home and a gun was next to him.

Police said Woodfin arrived at the home in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was reported stolen out of Mountain Brook. He still had the keys when police found his body.

Authorities say a disagreement over a gun and the Jeep erupted and at some point Jelks shot and killed Woodfin.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly