Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won the 99th PGA Championship on Sunday.

Sixteen seconds saved the day for Thomas. He lined up a birdie putt on the par 5 10th hole at Quail Hollow, it appeared to be headed in, only to be left on the left side of the lip.

Thomas could not believe it, but after about 16 seconds, the ball fell into the cup for a birdie four and the rest is history for Thomas.

He would close out the final round of the PGA Championship with a three under par 68 to finish up the tourney at eight under par and his first major.

“This is just an incredible feeling,” said Thomas. “This is what I dreamed about since I was seven years old.

At 24 years of age, Thomas is celebrating the biggest victory of his career and his fourth victory of the 2017 season.

A lifetime of work put Thompson in a position to win the PGA Championship, however, it was a patient 16 seconds that helped put the Wannamaker Trophy into the former Bama golfers hands as the tournament winner.

