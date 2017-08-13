Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!More >>
Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
In an extra innings affair, LSU struck for three runs in the top of the 12th, capped off by a two-run double in Todd Peterson’s first career at-bat as LSU defeated South Carolina, 6-3, Thursday evening to advance in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Florida freshman right-hander Tommy Mace limited LSU to one earned run in seven innings Wednesday night as the Gators edged the Tigers, 4-3, in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
Family, friends, and fans gathered Wednesday to remember the life at legacy of legendary former LSU Tiger, Billy Cannon.More >>
