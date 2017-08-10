UAB football sets school record, exceeds 10K season tickets goal

UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram announced Thursday that the Blazers have sold 10,134 season tickets so far, a record for the football program.

UAB football held a press conference announcing its new partnership with the Bruno Event Team to help coordinate its game day events.

"This morning, we surpassed more than 10,000 season tickets sold. That was the original goal. Obviously, we were at 10,100 as of this morning so that's no longer the goal. We are going to keep pushing that number higher and higher and that's substantially higher than UAB's ever seen before for a season ticket total. So, we are really excited about going into this first game, which is an in-state rival, and we have to be prepared for people to have a great time so they'll keep coming back," said President of the Bruno Event Team Gene Hallman.

UAB opens its season at Legion Field on Sept. 2 against Alabama A & M.

