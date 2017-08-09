Armani, born May 2000, is current high schooler who enjoys many different activities. These include athletic sports such as basketball and football. In his leisure, he enjoys going to the park, playing video games, singing and listening to music. His ideal day would include meeting his favorite football players, passing the football around and eating with them, which is another one of his favorite activities. He would then want to shop for himself and purchase all of the latest items. Amani does experience some difficulties at school including having a hard time completing his homework and classwork. His behavior has been difficult at times. However, despite his struggles, he is a very smart, respectful, fun and friendly young man with a smile that can brighten anyone's day. Amani is open to a forever family. His future forever family would be best comprised of a married couple with him as the only child.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

