Jackson-Olin’s Coynis Miller updates recruitment

Jackson-Olin’s Coynis Miller gave an update about his recruitment on Wednesday morning at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The four-star defensive tackle has 17 scholarship offers with Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Louisville and Oregon rounding out his top five.

“Really Florida and Auburn really have my most interest right now, just having a great relationship with all the coaches there and the staff,” Miller said.



Miller, who is considered among the best players in the state for 2018, is leaning on former Mustang teammate T.D. Moultry, who is a freshman at Auburn, for advice.

“He doesn’t tell me to come to Auburn or whatever, but when we talk I just ask him how practice is going and how he likes it,” Miller added.



Miller said he will announce his decision after football season. Jackson-Olin opens the season on August 25 against Woodlawn.

