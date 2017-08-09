Birmingham mayoral candidates square off in debate on WBRC - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham mayoral candidates square off in debate on WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The top five candidates for Birmingham's mayor faced off in a debate Tuesday evening in Birmingham. The top five candidates in a poll commissioned by WBRC were invited to debate Tuesday evening and answered a variety of questions.

Mayoral candidates William Bell, Chris Woods, Randall Woodfin, Randy Davis, and Patricia Bell discussed their plans to bring down crime. Candidates saying the city needs to find a way to get guns out of the hands of young people and replace with them education and jobs.

In terms of growth, Birmingham is seeing a surge in redevelopment. These candidates say they want to not only see growth in downtown but in all parts of the city. Other topics included education and jobs.

Voters go to the polls August 22 with a possible run off set for October 3.

