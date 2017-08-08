A new era at Gadsden City HS

Matt Scott is no longer the head coach at Gadsden City High School, his replacement is Bart Sessions, formerly of Tuscaloosa County. It means a new era in Titans football!

GCHS went 6-and-6 last season and reached the third round of the class 7A playoffs, losing to eventual state champion Hoover.

“The talent is here and we have experience,” said Coach Sessions. “What’s more important is that we have good kids and so that is something that we can work with here and see how far that can take us.”

Gadsden City is led by returning starting quarterback Ryan Sparks on offense and defensive end Elijah Campbell on the other side of the ball. The Titans begin the regular season on the road at Spain Park, a school where Sessions once worked as a defensive coordinator.

