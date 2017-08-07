Hewitt-Trussville ready to live up to the hype

"We’re excited about where we’re at but we’ve still got a long way to go before we play our first game," Hewitt-Trussville coach Josh Floyd says.

Actually that’s a pretty common statement around the state of Alabama today. Monday, August 7 marks the official start date for high school football practice.

On paper, Hewitt has the makings of a state title contender. Good quarterback, good backfield, explosiveness at wide receiver, and one of the top offensive lineman in the state. Oh yeah, don’t forget Pleasant Grove transfer Myles Mason. The defensive back is one of the top rated seniors in the state. "I think we have a lot of competition going on and that’s the sign of a good program. We have guys fighting for spots and that’s always a positive thing," Floyd says.

The quarterback tasked with running this high octane offense? That’s junior Paul Tyson. He just happens to be the great-grandson of Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. "It gives me the opportunity just to get the ball to the playmakers because that’s my job is to let them have the ball and do their job. It puts me in an easier position," Tyson says.

Hewitt will play Pell City in a jamboree in the Champions Challenge in Montgomery on Friday, August 25. The Huskies open the regular season the following week at home against Whitehaven high school out of Tennessee.

