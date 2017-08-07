Thompson Warriors optimistic in 2017

Optimism is afoot at Thompson High School for this upcoming season on the gridiron.

All the hype is based on mostly one player and one arm belonging to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of University of Alabama freshman QB Tua.

The younger Tagovailoa is a rising junior at Thompson and at 5-11, 190 pounds, his coach Mark Freeman says he has the tools to lift the Warriors passing game to new heights.

"He’s a cool customer who understands the position," says Freeman. "He’s worked really hard since coming here and the players have embraced him and he has helped change the culture a little bit. We are excited to say the least."

The Warriors opened up preseason practice Monday in shorts and helmets. The team worked heavily on the passing game, as Tagovailoa showcased his arm strength and pin point accuracy.

Thompson is coming off a 5-5 record and is hoping to make a playoff run for the first time since 2006. It’s not going to be easy playing in one of the toughest Regions in Class 7A, Region 3.

