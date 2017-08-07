UA campus police test shot spotter system technology Monday

If you hear 18 to 36 straight gun shots on or near the University of Alabama campus around 5 p.m. Monday, don't be alarmed. Campus police will be testing the department's new ShotSpotter system.

Sixty-nine sensors are atop buildings on campus and nearby neighborhoods to pinpoint where the sound of gunshots came from and direct officers immediately to that scene.

"This would be a good opportunity to go ahead introduce a new layer of security," UA Police Chief John Hooks said.

Students say ShotSpotter makes them feel safer.

"It's a great preventative and a proactive measure that they're using to try and make students feel even safer," UA grad student Clint Smith explained.

"It would direct where to focus the resources where there has been such an incident," UA Student Zane Waddell expressed.

The system cost the department $189,000.

Some students think that's a good investment in technology that could make some people think twice about committing a gun crime around campus.

"I feel you can't put a value on human life and whatever they feel is the best resources they can use. Then I trust then to be able to make the right decision," Kyle Kennedy went on to say.

