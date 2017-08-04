Atlanta Falcons' 2017 preseason football games to air on WBRC FOX6

Pro-football season is fast approaching and the Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to fly onto your television screen!
Coming up in August, the Falcons will play in four preseason games that you'll be able to watch on WBRC FOX6.
PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
The Falcons will be playing inside the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
