Meet the Candidates: Chris Woods - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Chris Woods

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Chris Woods is a contractor, former Auburn football player, and Parker High School graduate. Woods says “"My vision for Birmingham is to unite people from all walks of life including Independents, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Business Leaders and Non-profit groups to  support public education, create transparent government, reverse the troubling rise in crime, and provide a working environment where people from all levels can get ahead. If we come together as one people united together with a common purpose, Birmingham can become the All-American city that she is destined to be. Together we will identify and tackle community-wide challenges and achieve uncommon results. Together we will make Birmingham a better place to live, learn, and earn."

Campaign Information

You can find his website here.

