Meet the Candidates: Randall Woodfin

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Randall Woodfin

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Randall Woodfin is an assistant city attorney and member of the Birmingham Board of Education, and a Morehouse College and Samford’s Cumberland School of Law graduate. His platform includes supporting minority and women-owned businesses, investing in education, transportation, and infrastructure, and revitalizing neighborhoods. “We have to address neighborhood revitalization, not just for 1 area of town, but for all 99 neighborhoods.”

Campaign Information

You can find his campaign website here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

