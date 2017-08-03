Meet the Candidates: Randall Woodfin

Randall Woodfin is an assistant city attorney and member of the Birmingham Board of Education, and a Morehouse College and Samford’s Cumberland School of Law graduate. His platform includes supporting minority and women-owned businesses, investing in education, transportation, and infrastructure, and revitalizing neighborhoods. “We have to address neighborhood revitalization, not just for 1 area of town, but for all 99 neighborhoods.”

Campaign Information

You can find his campaign website here.

