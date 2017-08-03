Meet the Candidates: Lanny Jackson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Lanny Jackson

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Lanny Jackson is an Abrams High school graduate and U.S. Army veteran who received a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Miles College. Jackson currently works for UAB who says “The city has done a poor job increasing diversity and I am running to transform this city into an international city where all race of people are welcomed, economic development in all areas of the city, decrease crime and partner with colleges and universities and state and federal agencies to implement programs so that this city can compete with other cities in the U.S.”

Campaign Information

You can find his campaign website here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

