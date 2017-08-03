Meet the Candidates: Trudy Hunter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Trudy Hunter

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Trudy Hunter is a social worker who received her law degree in May of 2016 and will sit for the bar exam in February of 2018. Born and raised in Massachusetts, she moved to Birmingham in 2007. Her campaign theme is “One Community, One Mission, One Vision.” Hunter says her priorities include enhancing neighborhood quality and safety, increasing effectiveness of health organizations, and creating change.

Campaign Information

You can find her campaign website here.

