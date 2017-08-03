Meet the Candidates: Randy Davis - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Randy Davis

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Randy Davis has a law enforcement background and told Bhamnow.com he studied criminal justice at Alabama A&M and Northwest-Shoals Community College as well as political science at UAB. Davis worked for the Birmingham Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and says “We know we can strengthen our youth and lessen crime! We strive to have our parents, teachers, and community members actively involved in the lives of our youth. Our goal is to make a difference in our community--where it counts.”

Campaign Information

You can find his campaign website here.

