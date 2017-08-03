Meet the Candidates: Patricia Bell

Patricia Bell is no stranger to Birmingham ballots, she first ran for mayor in 1995. Bell is an educator and self-described promotions consultant who describes herself as “I am an independent woman politically, socially, any way you look at me. Birmingham will need the best republicans, democrats, liberals, conservatives, and libertarians, in order to take our city to the next level of higher standards. We will need the most innovative minds of every group here in our city.”

Campaign Information

You can find her campaign website here.

