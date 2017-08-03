Meet the Candidates: William Bell - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: William Bell

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
and Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

William Bell is the incumbent mayor, an office he’s held since winning a special election in 2009. Bell’s first experience in city hall began when he was elected as an at-large council member in 1978, and he’s been in elected municipal government with either Birmingham City or Jefferson County for most of the time since then.

Bell’s been credited with bringing the Birmingham Barons back to downtown with the construction of Regions Field, and the burgeoning loft district downtown that’s sprung up around that development. Bell says he wants to see the successful downtown revitalization extend into the city’s other neighborhoods and formed a gentrification task force this summer to study how to manage the growth in a way that doesn’t push out longtime residents.

Campaign Information

You can find his campaign website here.

