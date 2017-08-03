Meet the Candidates: Carl Jackson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Mayoral Race

Meet the Candidates: Carl Jackson

By Jonathan Hardison, Anchor
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Carl Jackson has been living in Birmingham for about 30 years and worked in construction for 45 years before retiring. Jackson says his main focus is supporting Birmingham City Schools, reducing crime, eliminating potholes and improving roads and recruiting more jobs. “The first thing I’m going to do is get an audit done so we know where we stand on our money before we get started,” Jackson told us.

