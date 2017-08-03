Meet the Candidates: Donald Lomax

Donald Lomax is a MAX bus driver and has been for the last 11 years, he’s a Birmingham native who graduated from Ullman High School. Lomax’s slogan is “Creating Wealth Through Corporations” and says he believes Birmingham needs to have its own financial institutions so the city can have the money to stimulate economic growth, giving all citizens equal opportunity to improve their lives. Lomax wants to create a corporate platform for big banks to invest nonprofit dollars into to help the city. “Wherever corporations go, revenue flows,” Lomax says.

Campaign Information

* Efforts to find a website for Mr. Lomax's campaign have not been successful.

