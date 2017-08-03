Mickey: Rain chances increase today and Friday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey: Rain chances increase today and Friday

(Source: WBRC weather) (Source: WBRC weather)
(Source: WBRC weather) (Source: WBRC weather)
(Source: WBRC weather) (Source: WBRC weather)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Moisture continues to build in out of the Gulf today. We have a 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty showers take us into tonight, with lows near 72.

An approaching cold front raises our rain chances to about 50 percent for Friday with highs near 80 and SW winds at 5 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through midweek next week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

If you're going to the Kenny Chesney concert in Tuscaloosa tomorrow night, pack your rain gear. Spotty showers will likely take us into Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly