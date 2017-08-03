Mickey: Rain chances increase today and Friday

Moisture continues to build in out of the Gulf today. We have a 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty showers take us into tonight, with lows near 72.

An approaching cold front raises our rain chances to about 50 percent for Friday with highs near 80 and SW winds at 5 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through midweek next week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s.

If you're going to the Kenny Chesney concert in Tuscaloosa tomorrow night, pack your rain gear. Spotty showers will likely take us into Friday evening.

