Seth, born in May 2006, is a very interesting and creative child. He has a great imagination and is very sensitive to others' moods and can pick up on this quickly. He is intuitive and intelligent. Seth loves music, singing, dancing and the arts. He is mature for his age and has an incredible vocabulary. He is very likable and makes friends with adults easily, but struggles with his peers as he feels less comfortable around others his age. He is extremely smart and does well in school. Seth needs a loving family to help him understand the importance of good personal hygiene and someone to help him express himself in a positive manner.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.