Flashing yellow lights coming to 14 Tuscaloosa intersections starting Monday

Starting Monday, The Alabama Department of Transportation and City of Tuscaloosa will upgrade 14 traffic signals along 15th Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway (Highway 215).
The upgraded signals include a flashing yellow arrow designed to help drivers make safer left turns. ALDOT sites a 2016 study by the Illinois Center for
Transportation, which found flashing yellow arrows reduced left turn-related crashes by nearly 25 percent. The study found a crash reduction of 36 percent among drivers ages 16 - 21.
The upgraded signals will feature four arrows:
The new signals will be installed at the following intersections along 15th Street/Veterans Memorial Parkway (Highway 215):
ALDOT asks drivers to expect minor delays and use caution in the work zones.
Some other locations in Tuscaloosa have already received these upgraded traffic signals.
