UPDATE: Inmate still at large after escaping jail in Walker County; 11 recaptured

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports a suspicious package was found at an FBI building on 18th Street.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports a suspicious package was found at an FBI building on 18th Street.More >>
Enjoy a good break in the rain over the next few days with temperatures in the upper 80s.More >>
Enjoy a good break in the rain over the next few days with temperatures in the upper 80s.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a four-vehicle wreck on Valleydale Road at 3 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a four-vehicle wreck on Valleydale Road at 3 p.m. on Monday.More >>
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.More >>
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.More >>
The weather is fantastic with low humidity levels and temperatures that will be running close to normal.More >>
The weather is fantastic with low humidity levels and temperatures that will be running close to normal.More >>