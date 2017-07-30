UPDATE: Inmate still at large after escaping jail in Walker County; 11 recaptured

Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

Eleven of them have already been recaptured but one remains at large.

Deputies say the following inmate is still at large:

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, age 24 of Cordova (in jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd)

Authorities say six of the escapees were captured shortly after their escape. Deputies identified them as:

Christopher Micheal Smith , age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd)

, age 19, of Jasper (in jail for Attempted Murder, Burglary 1st, Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Theft 2nd) Johnny Richard Hunter , age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , CRO Violation)

, age 26 of Jasper (in jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th, Possession of Burglars Tools, Escape 1st , CRO Violation) Christopher Cole Spain , age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct)

, age 18 of Jasper (in jail for Failure to Appear on Disorderly Conduct) Kristopher Keith Secrest , age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement)

, age 20 of Oakman (in jail for Felony Domestic Violence 2nd and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement) Quadrekas Latoddrick Key , age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude)

, age 21 of Parrish (in jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude) Timothy Chaz Cooper , age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th )

, age 28 of Cordova (in jail for Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle and Theft 4th ) Steven Sanford Hartley, age 27 of Hoover (in jail for Theft of Property 1st )

The other escapees were captured later Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Larry Inman, Jr. and Ethan Howard Pearl were taken into custody in Birmingham at Flying J off Interstate 65.

Michael Adam McGuff was captured at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Steven Blake Lamb was arrested 10:42 p.m. Sunday.

Christopher Micheal Smith was captured at 4:21 a.m. in Townley.

Police in Jasper have activated additional personnel to help the sheriff's office with the search. They ask for downtown residents to lock their doors, stay inside and turn on all outdoor lighting.

Authorities are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of the escapees.

