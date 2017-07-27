The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar opens in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar opens in Birmingham

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (Source: Magic City Weekend) The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (Source: Magic City Weekend)
Cowfish Burgers (Source: Magic City Weekend) Cowfish Burgers (Source: Magic City Weekend)
Cowfish Sushi (Source: Magic City Weekend) Cowfish Sushi (Source: Magic City Weekend)
Deliverance Roll (Source: Magic City Weekend) Deliverance Roll (Source: Magic City Weekend)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar opened its newest location Wednesday right here in Birmingham.

Located at The Summit, Cowfish offers traditional and fusion sushi rolls, craft burgers, sashimi, nigiri, bento boxes, appetizers, salads, handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, hand spun milkshakes, and homemade desserts.

Our friends at Magic City Weekend have all the details here

