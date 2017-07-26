Tuscaloosa city leaders consider new regulations for some bars and restaurants

Tuscaloosa City councilors don't need a dictionary, but to better regulate some bars and restaurants they're looking to redefine what those businesses are and may do.

“We've had complications surrounding morphing from restaurants to bars for many years and various situations and we've looked at it," City Council President Cynthia Almond said.

That concerns folks like residents of the Audobon Historic District who fear those businesses bring too much noise, foot traffic, and other problems to residential neighborhoods near them.

Downtown Tuscaloosa's restaurant and bar scene has grown over the years.

Al Spencer, VP for Economic Development and Public Policy for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, cites stats that say 60-percent of new restaurants fail in the first three years.

"When a new restaurant opens with such a high degree of not being successful, we don't want to hamstring the restaurant operator to close at 10 o'clock. We want them to have the flexibility to be successful," Spencer explained.

The City Council has yet to reach a consensus on the issue, so expect these conversations to continue.

