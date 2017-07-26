Tuscaloosa city leaders consider new regulations for some bars a - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa city leaders consider new regulations for some bars and restaurants

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa City councilors don't need a dictionary, but to better regulate some bars and restaurants they're looking to redefine what those businesses are and may do.

“We've had complications surrounding morphing from restaurants to bars for many years and various situations and we've looked at it," City Council President Cynthia Almond said.

That concerns folks like residents of the Audobon Historic District who fear those businesses bring too much noise, foot traffic, and other problems to residential neighborhoods near them.

Downtown Tuscaloosa's restaurant and bar scene has grown over the years.

Al Spencer, VP for Economic Development and Public Policy for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, cites stats that say 60-percent of new restaurants fail in the first three years.

"When a new restaurant opens with such a high degree of not being successful, we don't want to hamstring the restaurant operator to close at 10 o'clock. We want them to have the flexibility to be successful," Spencer explained.

The City Council has yet to reach a consensus on the issue, so expect these conversations to continue.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly