Jeh Jeh Live: Magic City Ice Classic

The Birmingham Figure Skating Club hosts the Magic City Ice Classic this weekend at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. It runs from 3-6:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The two-day competition includes 102 skaters from 4 states competing in 175 scheduled events. At the competition, skating competitors will be evaluated by elite judges using a computerized ISU Judging System mini-system for IJS freestyle events. Unlike the 6.0 Judging System, with the IJS system, skaters accumulate points for every technical element performed.

Low-level events are judged on the traditional 6.0 Judging System. The competition includes events from Learn to Skate to Senior Free Skate, Dance and Showcase Events. Spectators are encouraged to attend the Magic City Ice Classic at no charge, and the event is appropriate for all ages, including families. The higher level freestyle skaters will be competing on Saturday. Showcase events are scheduled for early Saturday evening. The detailed schedule of competition events is now posted at http://comp.entryeeze.com/SingleRinkSched.aspx?id=21 . For information about the Birmingham Figure Skating Club visit http://www.bhamfsc.org.

